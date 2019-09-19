Wake-Up Weather: Another hot day with mainly dry weather

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level ridge will continue to be to our east over the lower Mississippi Valley along with a trough to our west today. Western regions of the ridge will extend over our area making it once again the dominant influence on our weather today. However, a very weak southwest flow aloft over west Texas may transport a few upper level disturbances over our area. The possible upper air support combined with elevated moisture levels, due to the Tropical Depression Imelda, a 10% for rain and thunderstorms has been introduced. In turn, we will see a mostly sunny day, hot temperatures, and mainly dry conditions.

Tropical depression Imelda will continue to be in the southeast Texas Gulf coast region. At the same time an upper level trough over the western CONUS will move a little to the east. This will keep the bulk of the moisture and instability associated with Imelda to our east. However, we will see some of the moisture and instability advected into our region in the Today through the weekend. Muggy conditions as well as a conditional slight chance for rain and thunderstorms can be expected on Thursday. On Friday there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms and it will be muggy.

For the weekend, our area will be in a weak southwest flow aloft. This gives us the potential to have shortwaves travel over us that may interact with leftover moisture from the decaying Tropical depression Imelda. This setup will make rain and thunderstorm activity possible. Confidence isn’t great this far out, so only issuing a conditional slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday and a slight chance on Sunday is appropriate. High pressure will have the biggest influence on the weather so dry conditions are likely.

AS we head into early next week, the upper level southwest flow will continue. This along with an increase in moisture from decaying Tropical storm Lorena may give us a few showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 5-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 7:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday