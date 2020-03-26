Wake-Up Weather: Another mild start to another hot and breezy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and quiet. The skies are clear and the winds are out of the south at 10 MPH.

Hot and dry weather will continue for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 90’s. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and the humidity will be a factor. Expect dew-points in the low 60’s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday evening. A cold front will move through early Saturday AM.

The weekend will be seasonable with lots of sunshine.

Expect a chance for rain and storms for next Monday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, however dangerous lightning will be possible.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 7:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday