Wake-Up Weather: Another morning with below freezing temps

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Bundle up before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are once again below freezing. With a breezy south wind, wind chills are in the teens! Afternoon high’s will be in the middle 50’s for most of us. However, mostly cloudy skies in our southern counties will hold temperatures in the 40’s. There will be a slight chance for a rain shower this evening through the night for those areas. The rest of the forecast area will be partly to mostly sunny.

Overnight, a weak cold front will move though our counties traveling from the norht to the south. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s under partly clear skies. The front will give our southern counties a slight chance for light rain showers.

We will warm into the 60’s for Friday and Saturday as an upper level ridge moves in from the west.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday. This will give us a slight chance for rain showers and cool us back down into the 50’s.

A return to seasonable temperatures is expected by next Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 20% Rain showers. (Southern areas) Low Temperature: 36° Winds: Light and variable

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 5:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday