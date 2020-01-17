Wake-Up Weather: Another rainy day with a chance for wintry precip this morning

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Numerous rain showers are ongoing this morning. Some areas of moderate to heavy rain are being scene. There may be some areas of light wintery precipitation in our NW CO. Kent, Stonewall, and King CO. are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8:00 AM. this morning. This may cause a few slick areas for the morning commute. Temps are in the low to middle 30’s along with some areas of fog.

Expect a 90% chance for rain throughout the day with a 20% chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will increase to the lower to middle 50’s this afternoon.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the 50’s.

Small rain chances move in next week as high temperatures warm to the middle to upper 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday