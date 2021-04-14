Wake-Up Weather: Another unseasonably cool and cloudy day with chances for rain and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:36 AM it was cool and overcast. There was a slight breeze out of the NNE. A few isolated showers ongoing in the western Big Country. Most areas were dry.

Another unseasonably cool and cloudy day will be seen today. High temperatures for most will reach the lower 60’s. It will be a little cooler towards the north and a little warmer towards the south. Most areas will stay overcast, however the Heartland may see a little sun. There will be a light NNE wind. Expect a chance for rain showers and isolated non-severe thunderstorms today.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50’s under cloudy skies during the overnight. There will be a light north wind. Most areas will stay dry, however there is a small chance for rain showers.

Thursday will feature the best chance for rain this week. Severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the low 60’s under cloudy skies.

Friday will see a lingering chance for showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. The winds will pick up Friday as a cold front moves through.

Saturday will feature cooler temperatures and a continuation of the windy condition. Highs will be in the upper 50’s. The forecast looks dry.

Sunday through Tuesday will feature a nice warm-up and a decreasing cloud cover trend. Monday and Tuesday will see mild temperatures and lots of sun. The forecast looks dry at this time.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE > NNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW>S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 8:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday