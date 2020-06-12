Wake-Up Weather: Another unseasonably cool start… to a hot day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect another nice start to our day. Temperature will be in the 60’s for most. A few lower lying areas will be in the 50’s. Isolated 40’s will be possible. A few high clouds are moving in from the west. The skies are mostly clear.

Today will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s for most under sunny skies. It will be a dry heat. Light SSE winds will pick up a little during the evening. The only difference is that there will be a few high clouds.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.

Expect a hot and dry start to next week. Triple digit temperatures will likely be seen on Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday