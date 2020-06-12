Wake-Up Weather: Another unseasonably cool start… to a hot day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Expect another nice start to our day. Temperature will be in the 60’s for most. A few lower lying areas will be in the 50’s. Isolated 40’s will be possible. A few high clouds are moving in from the west. The skies are mostly clear.
Today will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s for most under sunny skies. It will be a dry heat. Light SSE winds will pick up a little during the evening. The only difference is that there will be a few high clouds.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.
Expect a hot and dry start to next week. Triple digit temperatures will likely be seen on Wednesday.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Average High Temperature: 90°
Average Low Temperature: 68°
Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.
Sunset: 8:47 P.M.
