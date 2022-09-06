FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thanks to scattered thunderstorms yesterday, we saw temperatures in the city of Abilene be a touch cooler than originally forecasted. Today, temperatures will be just a touch warmer than what we saw yesterday hanging in the mid to upper 90s.

We’ll keep an isolated chance for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The chance is mainly focused south of I-20, between Brownwood and San Angelo. Other than that small shot at a stray shower, skies across the Big Country will be mostly sunny.

The weather pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend is looking to stay pretty quiet. Our next weather maker will be an area of low pressure associated with a cold front, moving into the Big Country Saturday and into Sunday morning. While we aren’t expecting much, if any, rain with that system temperatures should fall into the lower 90s and upper 80s. To put those in perspective, our average high for this time of the year is around 91 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of showers. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SW ->N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny Skies. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny Skies. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE->E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 90°

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92