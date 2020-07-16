Wake-Up Weather: Another warm start with iso. showers… very hot and dry afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There is a very light south wind under partly clear skies. Radar is picking up on isolated showers all in association with an outflow boundary. Activity will taper off by the late AM.

Very hot temperatures will be seen today. Expect high temperatures near 100° under sunny skies. It will be a dry heat. Southerly winds will be light.

Temperatures will be on the downward trend through the forecast period. By the weekend, high temperatures will decrease into upper 90’s. Dew points will be on the increase. Expect weekend dew point values in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday through Wednesday will see high temperatures in the middle 90’s. Dew points will reach the middle 60’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday