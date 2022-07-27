FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:14 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 80’s with a slight breeze out of the south.

Hundred degree heat will stay in the forecast today. It will be a little more humid when compared to Tuesday. Stephens Country is under a HEAT ADVISORY through 9:00 p.m. this evening. Heat index values will be around 107° in that area. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south wind under a sunny sky.

Friday and Saturday will see those high temperatures drop into the upper 90’s. There is a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday. The best chance for activity is on Friday. There will be a breezy south wind.

Triple digit heat will return Sunday. There will be a warming trend as we head into next week. It will be breezy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday