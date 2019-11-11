Wake-Up Weather: Arctic cold front AM… Cold and windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A *WIND ADVISORY* will take effect today as a strong arctic cold front moves quickly through the area. This front will make for a cold and windy day. Wind gusts behind the front will be around 45 MPH. After a mild start temperatures will fall to the 30’s by the afternoon. There will also be a 30% chances for rain showers today as well. There will be a be a brief window for the possibly of a light wintry mix this evening through the early morning hours. This will be mainly for the southern Big County and Heartland.

Expect cold morning lows as strong cold air advection occurs behind the front. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20’s with wind chills in the single digits! Afternoon high’s will only recover into the lower 40’s as sunny weather settles in.

Temperatures will warm into the 60’s for Wednesday. A weak dry cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will have little effect on our weather other than keeping temperatures in the 50’s.

We will warm back up into the 60’s through the weekend. Another cold front will come through on Sunday. This will give us a slight chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 30% Showers *WIND ADVISORY* Decreasing Temperatures (Afternoon temperatures in the 30’s) High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 20-25 G45 MPH

Tonight: Partly – Mostly Clear. 20% Showers. Possible light wintry mix for far southern areas. Cold Night. Windy. Low Temperature: 20 Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: N 5-15 > S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday