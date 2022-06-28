FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM, it was mild and partly cloudy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There was a light and variable wind.

Below average temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under partly sunny skies. There is a 30% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however heavy rain and dangerous lightning are possible. There will be a breezy northeast wind.

The forecast will dry out tonight as temperatures fall into the low 70’s. There will be a light east wind under a partly clear sky.

Wednesday through Friday will see dry weather and average to slightly above average temperatures. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday