Wake-Up Weather: Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will be seen today… severe weather is possible

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was cool and overcast. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. There was some areas of dense fog and mist. Most were dry, but there was a few isolated showers and non-severe storms. There was a light wind.

Thursday will feature the best chance for rain this week. Severe thunderstorms will be possible beginning this morning and continuing into the evening. Scattered severe storms will be possible in the southern Big Country and Heartland. The rest of the Big Country has the potential for isolated severe storms. The main hazard is large hail. Highs will top out in the low 60’s under cloudy skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the east southeast.

Friday will see a lingering chance for showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. The winds will pick up Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

Saturday will feature cooler temperatures and a continuation of the windy condition. Highs will be in the upper 50’s. The forecast looks dry.

Sunday through Tuesday will feature a nice warm-up and a decreasing cloud cover trend. Monday and Tuesday will see mild temperatures and sunshine. The forecast looks dry at this time.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60’s under partly sunny skies. It will be dry and a little breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: ENE > ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S > N 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 8:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday