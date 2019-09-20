Wake-Up Weather: Chance for rain and thunderstorms with above average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level ridge will continue to be to our east over the lower Mississippi Valley along with a trough to our west today. A very weak southwest flow aloft over west Texas may transport a few upper level disturbances over our area. Due to the possible upper air support combined with elevated moisture levels, from the former Tropical Depression Imelda, a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms has been introduced. Skies will be partly sunny along with a gusty south wind. Temperatures will remain above average along with elevated dew points.

For the weekend, our area will be in a weak southwest flow aloft. This gives us the potential to have shortwaves travel over us that may interact with leftover moisture from the decaying Tropical depression Imelda. This setup will make rain and thunderstorm activity possible. Confidence isn’t great this far out, so only issuing a conditional slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday and a slight chance on Sunday is appropriate. High pressure will have the biggest influence on the weather so dry conditions are likely.

As we head into early next week, the upper level southwest flow will continue. This along with an increase in moisture from decaying Tropical storm Lorena may give us a few showers and thunderstorms.

An upper level low pressure system will approach the area from the west during the middle to latter part of next week. The latest GFS along with the latest ECMWF model runs have the low traveling just to our north. This will in turn keep most of the precipitation to our north

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 7:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday