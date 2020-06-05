Wake-Up Weather: Chance for rain showers/storms this morning… hot and dry weather this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Radar is picking up some rain showers and a few isolated non-severe storms in the northern and central Big Country. Activity will be light, and it will taper off by the late AM hours.

For Friday, dry and hot weather will settle in. This will continue through the rest of the forecast period.

Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday. The front will have little effect on our weather. Wednesday’s temperatures look unusually warm, and the forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday