Wake-Up Weather: Chances for rain/storms this morning will end after a cold front moves through

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:32 AM it was cool and overcast. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. The radar was showing some isolated showers and storms in the NE Big Country. Areas of fog and a few areas of locally dense fog were reported. A cold front was on a Sweetwater – Breckenridge line. There was a breezy north wind behind the front.

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning. The far SE Big Country and Heartland may see an isolated severe storm. After the passage of a late morning cold front, the afternoon looks to be windy, dry, and cloudy. High temperatures will reach the low 60’s for most. There will be a north wind around 10-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts.

Overnight, it will get chilly. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a gusty north northeast wind.

Saturday will feature cooler temperatures and a continuation of the windy condition. Highs will be in the upper 50’s. The forecast looks mainly dry. The southern Big Country will have a small chance for rain showers.

Sunday through Monday will feature a nice warm-up and a lot more sun. The forecast looks dry at this time.

A Tuesday morning cold front will cool us down a little. Highs will only reach the lower 60’s. There will be a gusty NNE wind.

Temperatures will warm back up on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be dry and a little breezy.

The next chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 40% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE > N 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 10% Rain showers. Windy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 8:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday