Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and breezy start to a seasonable day with gusty south winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

We are seeing a mix of 40’s and 50’s this morning. Those temperatures are right around normal for this time of year. Otherwise, it is clear and breezy.

High temperatures today will be near 80° under sunny skies. Expect a gusty south wind. Overnight, cloud cover does increase as temperatures fall in to the 40’s and 50’s. It will stay windy.

A cold front Friday morning will keep highs in the 50’s. The cold front looks to be mostly dry. There will be a slight chance for rain showers. Behind the front, there will be a breezy north northeast wind.

Saturday will see warmer temperatures along with a better chance for rain. Thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday will be sunny, dry, and mild.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 80’s and mostly sunny.

Another chance for rain and thunderstorms will move in during the Tuesday into Wednesday time-frame. Your KTAB Weather Authority will be monitoring the severe weather threat for this situation.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Windy. High Temperature: 44° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:08 A.M.

Sunset: 8:10 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday