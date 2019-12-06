Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and breezy start to a seasonable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s a bit chilly out there to start. Temperatures have dropped into the 40’s behind a cold front. Winds have picked up a little bit as well. Northwest wind gusts are up around 25 MPH. Skies are mostly clear

Highs today will top out in the upper 50’s to near 60° this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day as well. Overnight, temperatures will drop all the way into the low to middle 30’s.

We will warm into the low to middle 60’s on Saturday and into the middle 70’s on Sunday as a steeper upper level ridge builds in.

The next chance for rain will move in on Monday of next week. A cold front Monday will help contribute to the rain chances.

Temperatures will drop down into the middle 50’s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance for rain on Tuesday as well.

High’s on Wenesday look to return to seasonable as surface high pressure settles. As a result, expect mostly sunny skies along with a southerly wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 10 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. 40% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday