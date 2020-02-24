Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and breezy start to a sunny, mild, and breezy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s a bit chilly out there to start off this Monday morning. Temperatures are in the mid 40’s for most under mostly clear skies. It is breezy as well. Wind chills are in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Today will be sunny, mild, and breezy. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. A cold front will move through our area late this evening continuing into the overnight hours. This front will cause temperatures to fall into the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees. There will also be a conditional slight chance for a rain shower.

Tuesday will see high temperaures in the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies. A stronger (dry) cold front will move through Tuesday evening.

Temperature on Wednesday will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark. Most of us will remain in the 40’s.

A warming trend will then ensue on Thursday as dry weather settles in.

Friday will see highs in the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be even warmer. Saturday will see temperatures top out in the low 70’s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, and it will feature a SSW breeze.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 10% Rain showers. High Temperature: 39° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 6:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday