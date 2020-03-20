Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and breezy start with some rain and storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Moderate to heavy rain is ongoing in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Localized flooding will be possible along with dangerous lightning. Otherwise, a cold front is moving through our area. Currently, it is centered in the southern Big Country. Areas to the north of the front are chilly. Mild temperatures are to the south.

After a chilly start, today will be cool and mostly sunny. Expect a noticable north breeze.

Saturday will be cool. There is also a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Warm and dry weather will be seen Sunday afternoon.

There will be warming trend through Wednesday as quiet weather settles in. Wednesday will be near 90°.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% PM Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 51° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: W 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:42 A.M.

Sunset: 7:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday