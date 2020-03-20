1  of  46
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and breezy start with some rain and storm chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Moderate to heavy rain is ongoing in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Localized flooding will be possible along with dangerous lightning. Otherwise, a cold front is moving through our area. Currently, it is centered in the southern Big Country. Areas to the north of the front are chilly. Mild temperatures are to the south.

After a chilly start, today will be cool and mostly sunny. Expect a noticable north breeze.

Saturday will be cool. There is also a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Warm and dry weather will be seen Sunday afternoon.

There will be warming trend through Wednesday as quiet weather settles in. Wednesday will be near 90°.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% PM Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 51° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: W 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:42 A.M.

Sunset: 7:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss