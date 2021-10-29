Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and breezy this morning with a warm-up this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:40 AM it was chilly, breezy, and clear. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. NNW winds were around 10-15 MPH.

Today will see a return of the gusty NNW winds and sunny skies. It won’t be as windy as Thursday though. A Wind Advisory will not be needed. Temperatures will be a few degrees below seasonable. Expect highs in the low 70’s under sunny skies.

The winds will settle this evening just in time for all the High School football games. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40’s under clear skies. The wind will turn to the south. It will be light.

The weekend will be a little warmer. High temperatures will top out near 80° with lots of sun. The winds will cooperate. Halloween is Sunday. It will be a great evening for trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s with clear skies and light winds.

Early next week will see a cooling trend and some chances of rain. A cold front will move through Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: N > S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Sunday (Halloween): Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:54 A.M.

Sunset: 6:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday