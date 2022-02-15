FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:44 AM, it was chilly and breezy. Most areas were in the middle 40s. It was clear.

South winds will increase even more today. The winds will be sustained at 15-20 MPH with wind gusts around 30 MPH. The air will be very dry once again. The driest air will be in the Northwest Big Country. Those areas will see elevated fire weather. Expect highs to be in the middle 70s with sunny skies.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild for this time of year. Lows will fall into the low to middle 50s. Cloud cover will increase as the south winds remain gusty.

Morning cloud cover will clear out for Wednesday afternoon. Low level moisture will increase as south winds pick up even more. Expect dew points near 50 degrees. The bright sunshine will allow for highs to reach the middle to upper 70s. The combination of the warmth from the sun and the moisture will give us the right ingredients for storm chances. Rain and thunderstorm chances move in Wednesday evening. A few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible. The best chance of storms will be in the Northeastern Big Country. Storm chances will end during the night, however a chance of rain will hang on though around day break Thursday. There is a very small chance of some light wintry precipitation in the Northern Big Country early Thursday morning. Impacts from this will be little if any.

Thursday will otherwise be a chilly and windy day. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. A gusty north wind will make it feel a few degrees colder.

We will then get into a warming trend as dry weather settles in. Sunday will see highs in the 70s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 70% PM evening Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 50% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.

Sunset: 6:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday