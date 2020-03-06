Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and quiet start to another pleasant day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is chilly and quiet. Temperatures are in the middle 40’s for most and the winds are light. Low lying areas and river valleys will be a few degrees cooler. Skies are mostly clear.

Temperatures on Friday will top out in the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Otherwise, it will be a pleasant day with light winds.

The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday as high temperatures reach the upper 60’s. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will feature a chance for rain. It will be breezy. The chance for rain will continue into Monday AM.

Warm and quiet weather will then settle in for the first half of next week.

There will be a chance for rain on Wednesday. Thursday will feature a chance for rain and a slight chance for thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 41° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 50% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 6:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday