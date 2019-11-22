Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and wet start to a cool day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Grab the umbrella and the jacket this morning! There is a chance for rain showers along with isolated thunderstorms through the mid-morning hours. Currently there is an area of scattered showers with a few light storms in the eastern Big Country. Temperatures are in the low 40’s.

Cooler air behind the aforementioned cold front will give us high temperatures in the lower 50’s on today. Rain chances end during the mid-morning hours today.

Surface high pressure will build in for the weekend as temperatures warm into 60’s. It will be dry as well.

Temperatures will warm into the 70’s on Monday.

A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday. This will cause temperatures to only top out in the lower 60’s. Precipitation is not expected. But being this far out, that may change.

An upper level southwest flow will set up on Wednesday. Upper level divergence inherent in this type of flow will make the forecast a bit tricky this the end latter portion of next week. Expect a cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% AM Rain with isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: N 0-5MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday