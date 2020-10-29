Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and windy this morning with decreasing clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:15 AM it was windy, cloudy, and chilly. Northwest wind gusts were as high as 40 MPH. Wind chill values were in the upper 20’s.

The morning clouds will taper off by the early afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 50’s along. That’s around 15 degrees below average. Expect a gusty north northwest to continue through the afternoon. Overnight, there will be a clear sky along with light and variable winds. This combination will make for a cold night. Expect overnight lows in the low to middle 30’s.

After a cold start Friday morning, high temperatures in the afternoon will warm into the middle to upper 60’s. There will be a light wind under sunny skies.

Halloween looks sunny and mild during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s. The evening will be a little cool as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s overnight.

A weak dry cold front will cause high temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60’s to Sunday. The forecast will stay dry.

Monday will be mild and sunny.

Seasonable temperatures will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:54 A.M.

Sunset: 6:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday