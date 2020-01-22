Wake-Up Weather: Chilly, breezy, and cloudy start to a mild and partly sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures early this morning are in the upper 40’s. It is cloudy along with a noticable gusty south wind. There may be a light rain showers this morning mainly for eastern areas. Visibilities may become reduced in the eastern Big Country as well.

There will be a slight chance for rain today before noon. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. By the afternoon most of us will be partly sunny with temperatures topping out in the middle 60’s. The eastern Big Country and Heartland will see more clouds than sun. Temperature for these areas will top out in the upper 50’s.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will funnell dry air into our area and in turn give us mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s. There will be a breezy north wind.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies along with temperatures just above seasonable.

The weekend will see temperatures in the middle 60’s with plenty of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: Light and Variable > S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 6:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday