Wake-Up Weather: Chilly, breezy, rainy with iso. storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Areas of scattered showers are ongoing this morning. There is some heavier rain just to out south and some wintery precipitation to our north. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Knox CO. until 6 AM Friday. This is in effect because there is a threat for freezing rain in this area. Otherwise, temperatures are in the 40’s with a northerly breeze.

Expect a 90% chance for rain throughout the day with a 20% chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will decrease to the middle 30’s this afternoon.

Friday will warm up to the middle 60’s along with a 80% chance for showers and iso. thunderstorms. Localized flooding may be an issue for the Thursday into Friday time frame.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Decreasing temperatures. (Mid. 30’s this afternoon) High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: ENE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday