Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and breezy start to an unseasonably cool and breezy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Current temperatures are in the low to middle 40’s. With a breezy north wind, wind chills are down in the middle 30’s. The skies are partly clear.

Tuesday will see high temperaures in the middle to upper 50’s under partly sunny skies. A dry cold front will move through this evening. It will be breezy. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s and low 30’s. It will be windy as well. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and low er 20’s.

Temperature on Wednesday will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark. Most of us will remain in the 40’s.

A warming trend will then ensue on Thursday as dry weather settles in.

Friday will see highs in the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be even warmer. Saturday will see temperatures top out in the low 70’s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, and it will feature a SSW breeze.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. High Temperature: 29° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and storms. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 6:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday