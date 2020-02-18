Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a cool and breezy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is chill and breezy this morning. Temperatures are in the middle 40’s for most with a steady north wind. Wind gusts are around 25 MPH. The southeatern Big Country and Heartland are a few degrees warmer.

Tuesday will be cool and mostly cloudy. It will be breezy as well. NNE winds will be around 10-15 MPH with wind gusts around 25 MPH.

Wednesday through Thursday will be chilly, cloudy, and rainy. The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday through Wednesday night. I am continuing to keep the metntion for wintry precipitation out of the forecast. Temperatures look to be just above the freezing mark on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Friday will be dry and chilly.

The weekend will see a warming trend. There is also a slight chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 34° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60% Rain. High Temperature: 46° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 48° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 6:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday