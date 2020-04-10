Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a mild and mostly sunny day… storm chances this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is chilly out there to start. Temperatures have dropped into the 40’s across the area. Otherwise, it is quiet and dry. The winds are light and the skies are mostly clear. It is mostly cloudy in the Heartland.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild. During the evening there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be of the strong to severe variety. The threat for severe weather will continue through the mid-morning hours on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon looks to be mostly quiet. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be mild. During the evening the threat for severe thunderstorms will return. This threat will continue into the Sunday morning hours. Easter Sunday will be sunny, windy, and mild.

Cool and dry weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday. Then we slowly warm up through Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Clear. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 40% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW 15-20 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 8:05 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday