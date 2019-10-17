Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a quiet and seasonable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures will warm to around 80 today as the surface flow becomes southerly. It will be sunny and dry as well. A weak upper level low to our south will funnel in a few high cirrus clouds into the southern Big Country. Seasonable temperatures will continue overnight as the quiet weather continues.

High pressure will have a firm grip on our area through Friday as temperatures increase to the upper 80’s. . As a result, the forecast will be dry and sunny.

A weak upper level shortwave trough will pass us to our north Friday into Saturday. As a result, a weak cold front will move into our area Saturday morning. This will have little effect on our weather. Expect temperatures on Saturday to be a few degrees cooler than Friday along with a northerly wind shift.

For Sunday, a strong upper level trough will dig to our west and move quickly across North Texas and Oklahoma. This feature will push a strong cold front through our area Sunday night and Monday morning. This will cause a cool-down and give us a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday of next week will be comfortable. Highs behind the front will be in the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Weak cold front AM. High Temperature: 83° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 30% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Cold front AM. 30% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:44 A.M.

Sunset: 7:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday