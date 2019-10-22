Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a seasonable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A combination of dry air, clear skies, and light winds have caused a chilly start to our day. Temperatures will be in the low 40’s for most of us. High pressure will continue to build into west central Texas today. Temperatures will be around average with plenty of sun and light winds. This type of weather will continue through Wednesday as temperatures warm into the low to middle 80’s.

A cold front is in the forecast for Thursday morning. This will cool off high temperatures to the low 60’s for Thursday and Friday. There will be a chance for rain these two days as well. Due to model disagreements, only issuing a 40% chance for activity Thursday into Friday morning is appropriate.

High pressure will build in for the weekend as we return to the sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will increase into the 70’s as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 40% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:48 A.M.

Sunset: 6:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday