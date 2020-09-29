Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a very nice and comfortable afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is chilly out there this morning. As of 5:06 AM temperatures were in the 40’s for most. There was a light wind under a clear sky.

After this chill start, the afternoon will turn out to be very pleasant with unseasonably cool highs. Expect temperatures to reach the low 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a light NW wind. Overnight, temperatures will get cool as the fall into the 40’s and 50’s. The winds will stay light.

Wednesday will see a slight warm-up. It will be the warmest day this forecast period with some areas seeing highs in the low 90’s. It will be sunny.

Dry weather will continue through this forecast period. Thursday and Friday will cool down to the low to middle 80’s because of a weak cold front Thursday AM.

The weekend will see seasonable temperatures. Saturday will feature a breezy south wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S > ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 7:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday