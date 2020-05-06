Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a very nice day!

FORECAST SUMMARY:
It is chilly, clear, and calm.
The weekend will be dry and sunny. It will feature cooler than usually early May highs.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SE 10 MPH
Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 25-30 G40 MPH
Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNE 20-25 G35 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH
Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 82°
Average Low Temperature: 58°
Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.
Sunset: 8:24 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday