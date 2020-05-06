Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a very nice day!

Our temperature rollercoaster will continue as today we will see more cooler readings before we see a real warm up tomorrow. For your Wednesday, we will see lots of sunny skies this afternoon and the afternoon high will be up around 82. The winds are expected to be calmer today at around 5-10 mph from the southeast. For this evening we will keep the cool theme and see clear skies and an overnight low of 61. The winds will be from the southeast at around 10-15 mph.