Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a very nice day!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is chilly, clear, and calm.

The weekend will be dry and sunny. It will feature cooler than usually early May highs.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 25-30 G40 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNE 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.

Sunset: 8:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

