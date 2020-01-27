Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to a warm day… rain and storm chances move in tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s chilly this morning. Temperatures are mainly in the 40’s while a few areas have dropped to the 30’s. Look out for some areas of dense fog in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. A dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for Stephens, Eastland, Comanche, and Mills CO. until 10 AM this morning. Visibilities may become reduced to 1/4 mile.

Temperatures today will top out in the middle to upper 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a southerly breeze as well. Rain and thunderstorms chances move in late this evening. Severe weather is not anticipated, however strong wind gusts, pea sized hail, and lightning will be possible.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning. As a result, mwe will dry out and temperatures will only reach teh middle 50’s.

Wednesday will be dry and on the cool side.

Rain and thunderstorm chances move in again for Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40’s.

By Friday the forercast dries out. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s.

The weekend will be dry and feature a warming trend. Expect highs in the 60’s on Saturday. We will warm into the 70’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 15-20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 49° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WNW 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 6:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday