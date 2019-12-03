Wake-Up Weather: Chilly start to an unseasonably warm day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s a bit chilly out there this morning. Most of us are seeing temperatures in the 40’s. Some areas in the Heartland are below the freezing mark. There may be frost on car wind shields in areas such as Brwonwood. Dress acordingly.

We will warm into the middle 60’s on Today as a upper level ridge contiues to buil into our area. A week cold front will move through Tuesday evening. Compressional heating ahead of the front along with the contiued ridge are both responsible for making high temperatures above the average high of 60 degrees.

The aformentioned cold front will have little effect on our weather other than cause a wind shift for Tueaday evening. High temperatures on Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

On Thursday, temperatures will warm-up into the lower 70’s. This is because of a strengthening upper level ridge along with compressional heating ahead of another cold front. This cold front is progged to move though our area Thursday evening.

This cold front will be dry and will cause temperatures to cool down into the upper 50’s on Friday.

We will warm into the low to middle 60’s on Saturday and into the low 70’s on Sunday as a steeper upper level ridge builds in.

The next chance for rain will move in on Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WNW 10 > N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10-15 G20 > NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday