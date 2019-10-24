Wake-Up Weather: Chilly, windy, and stormy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will have a big effect on our weather today. It will cause temperatures to decrease throughout the day after reaching a high in the middle 60’s around midnight. By the evening, we will be in the 40’s. Rain and thunderstorms are likely as well. Latest model runs are showing the best chance for activity in the eastern Big Country. A few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of the front. The main hazards are lighting and locally heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding.

Overnight, it will be cold. Temperatures will fall to the 30’s. Latest model runs are showing the potential for some snow showers in the far northern Big Country counties. Winds will will stay breezy overnight as well.

Friday will be another chilly and rainy day. Rain chances won’t be as good as Thursday, but a few of us may see frequent showers. Best chance for rain is in eastern areas.

High pressure will build in for the weekend as we return to the sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will increase into the 70’s as well.

Heading into next week, a weak cold front will push through Sunday into Monday. At this point in time the forecast looks dry with temperatures falling into the 60’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. Cold front (AM). Dropping temps. 80% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Cold. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: NNW 10-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ESE 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: N 5 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:49 A.M.

Sunset: 6:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday