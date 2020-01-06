Wake-Up Weather: Clear and cold start to a mild day with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures have dropped all the way into the 30’s for most and into the 20’s for some. However, this afternoon will feature a very nice warm-up. High’s will top out in the lower 60’s.

This afternoon will be mild with a slight breeze out of the north. The breeze will taper off in the evening. Overnight, the skies will be clear and the winds will be light. These factors along with low dew points will cause temperatures to fall to below freezing Tuesday AM.

Mild temperatures will contine through Wednesday. Wednesday will feature a breezy south wind.

Thursday will be flat out warm for this time of the year. High temperatures will be in the 70’s.

A weak cold front will give us a slioght chance for rain showers this Friday.

Cool temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday. We will warm into the 60’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday