Wake-Up Weather: Cloudy and cold this morning with a few showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:40 AM it was cloudy and chilly. Temperatures were in the middle 40’s for most areas. There was a breezy NNE wind. The radar was showing scattered showers in the Heartland.

Unseasonably cool temperatures will be felt today along with a breezy north northeast wind. High temperatures will be near 50° under cloudy skies. Areas south of I-20 will see a chance for rain showers through the middle afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in the Heartland.

Better chances for rain will move in overnight. It will get cold. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. The winds will not be as strong as compared to what they were during the day. A north wind will be around 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday will see a good chance for rain showers. The best chance for rain will be from daybreak through the middle afternoon. Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from a 1/4″ to 3/4″. It will be cloudy with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40’s.

Thursday will see high temperatures jump into the middle 60’s. There will be a chance for rain unde cloudy skies.

Friday morning may see a few passing showers. The afternoon will be dry and mild. High temperatures will reach the low 60’s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, dry, and mild.

Rain chances will return Sunday. It will be unseasonably mild. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 10-15 G 25MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WSW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:39A.M.

Sunset: 6:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday