FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:50 a.m. it was cloudy and cool. Most areas were in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There was a slight breeze out of the south. There was some fog across the far Southern Big Country.

Morning cloud cover will decrease this afternoon. Expect highs near 70° under partly sunny skies. There will be a SSW breeze. A cold front will move in this evening. Cloud cover will increase behind the front as the winds turn to the north.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s under cloudy skies. There will be a breezy north wind.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for most of the Big Country and Heartland from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday through 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Gusty north winds behind the aforementioned cold front will usher in a noteworthy arctic air mass. This will be the coldest air of the winter season so far. High temperatures on Wednesday will be reached around noon. Most areas will only get into the low 40s. Temperatures will fall to around the freezing mark during the afternoon. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hang on for several days. We should finally get to above 32° Saturday afternoon. Friday may get near 32°. The morning lows during this time will be dangerously cold. Low temperatures on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be in the teens or even the single digits. Wind chill values on Thursday and Friday are expected to be below zero. Thursday may get to near -10°F. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in little time in these conditions. There will be a risk of hypothermia. This will also pose a threat to plants, pets, and pipes. Afternoon highs on Thursday will only reach the low to middle 20s. Friday should be near 32 degrees.

Wintry precipitation is expected at times Wednesday late afternoon/evening through Thursday morning (maybe even Thursday afternoon early). This forecast is subject to change as we get closer to the event as the models are ever changing. The big take away is that the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute has the potential to become hazardous.

Here is a rough timeline of what you can expect……

Rain chances will move in daybreak Wednesday. High temperatures should be reached around noon. Temperatures will fall to around freezing during the afternoon hours. The drive home from school and work Wednesday afternoon/evening has the potential to become hazardous as the rain changes to freezing rain and sleet. A light glaze of ice may form on outdoor surfaces, including tree branches and power lines, from any freezing rain. This along with gusty north winds will introduce a power outage threat. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning a change to all snow is expected. This chance of snow will continue through the morning and may even linger into the afternoon. Snow accumulations look to be be around 2″-5″ for most people. There may even be some higher totals across the Northern Big Country. Thursday will see hazardous traveling conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Road conditions will likely suffer through Saturday morning as temperatures will stay well below freezing. Any leftover moisture will freeze over again Friday night. Temperatures will reach the 40s by Saturday afternoon putting an end to hazardous travel.

Make sure to prepare for this storm today and tomorrow. It is a good idea to have plenty of food and water to avoid any unnecessary trips to the store. Also, make sure to have plenty of gas for generators and vehicles. Keep in mind the plants, pets, and pipes.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday (Groundhog Day): *WINTER STORM WATCH* Cloudy. 90% Rain then Wintry mix then Snow Showers. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: *WINTER STORM WATCH* Mostly Cloudy. 80% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 22° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 30° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 6:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday