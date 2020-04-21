Wake-Up Weather: Cloudy and mild AM with patchy fog… warm afternoon with evening storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and cloudy. There are some reports of patchy fog this morning. This will continue through the late AM. Patchy drizzle will be possible as well.

Today will be partly sunny and warm. During the evening, the chance for rain and thunderstorms will return. This chance will continue all the way through early Wednesday afternoon. A few of these thunderstorms may be of the strong to severe variety. Main hazards look to be large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday afternoon will feature decreasing clouds and warm temperatures.

Warm weather will stick with us through the work week. High’s will be in the middle 80’s on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through on Friday. This will usher in milder weather for the upcoming weekend as the dry weather continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: NNW 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 8:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday