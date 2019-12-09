Wake-Up Weather: Cloudy and mild start… cold front today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s a mild and cloudy AM. Temperatures are in the upper 50’s to near 60°. The morning will remain dry with a light breeze form the west.

A cold front will move through our forecast area today. An upper level shortwave trough will also effect our area this afternoon through around noon on Tuersday. Rain chances will increase this evening. A 90% chance for rain will exist overnight. A light wintry mix will be possible overnight. Wintry mix accumulations look to be light, however there may be a few slick spots mainly on overpasses and bridges.

All forms of precipitation will exit our area by around noon on Tuesday. Expect a mostly sunny after with chilly temperatures.

As high pressure settles in on Wednesday, temperatures will recover into the middle 50’s.

A week shortwave will move over the Big Country Thursday. The forecast looks dry, however there will be more clouds than sun.

Above average temperatures will return Friday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 10-15 > N 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 30% Wintry mix. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: W 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58° (12-6-19)

Average Low Temperature: 35° (12-6-19)

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M. (12-6-19)

Sunset: 5:33 P.M. (12-6-19)

Meteorologist Zach Gilday