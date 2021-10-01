Wake-Up Weather: Cloudy skies and scattered rain chances keep us cool

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:56 AM, most areas were in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds were light and from the north, under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Thanks to mostly cloudy skies sticking with us and the scattered rain chance for today, most of us will struggle to get out of the 70’s for our high temperature. Depending on breaks in the cloud cover some of us could dip into the lower 80’s.

Rain chances today will be much more scattered than what we saw yesterday. So, keep the rain gear with you today just in case you end up under one of the pop-up showers this afternoon. We increase our rain chance tonight as another line moves through, nothing severe is expected as of now but a few rumbles of thunder are definitely not out of the question.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 60’s with some of us getting into the 50’s. We will have plenty of clouds present overnight as well.

The weekend will see highs near 80° as we clear out with mostly sunny skies present through early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 30% scattered showers. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers and storms after 8pm Low Temperature: 65° E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84°. Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84°. Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH