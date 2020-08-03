Wake-Up Weather: Cloudy with iso. showers this AM gives way to a seasonable day with more small rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures out there this Monday AM are starting out in the middle 70’s under cloudy skies. There is a light north wind behind a weak cold front draped across west Texas. Most of us are north of the front. Radar is picking up on some isolated showers and storms. Activity is more scattered across the extreme western Big Country. The AM will stay mainly dry for most.

High temperatures today look seasonable. Expect high’s in the middle to upper 90’s for most. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. There is a small chance for some isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The SE Big Country and Heartland have a better shot for activity. Precipitation chances end around sunset.

Tuesday will be essentially dry as temperatures return to the triple digits. There will be a few clouds.

The death ridge will expand east into our area by Wednesday night. This will allow triple digit heat and dry weather to settle in for the long haul. Expect this trend to continue through the upcoming weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday