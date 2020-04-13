Wake-Up Weather: Cold and breezy AM (wind chills in the 20’s) cool and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is sure is cold this morning. Temperatures are in the middle 30’s for most. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Scurry County until 10:00 AM this morning. There is a steady north breeze around 10-20 MPH. With those winds, wind chills are in the middle 20’s. Skies are mostly clear. Bundle up this morning!

Temperatures today will only reach the middle to upper 50’s under sunny skies. There will be a light east northeast wind.

Cool weather will stay in the forecast for Tuesday. We will stay dry and quiet.

There will be a slow warm-up during the Wednesday through Thursday time-frame. Wednesday will be in the low 60’s while Thursday will warm into middle 70’s.

A cold front Friday morning will drop us back into the 60’s.

The weekend will see milder temperatures. There is a slight chance for rain and storms on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 35° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 8:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday