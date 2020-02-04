Wake-Up Weather: Cold and Breezy AM…*WINTER STORM WARNING/WATCH* this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front is currently trecking across our area. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 30’s for most. It is a bit breezy as well.

A *WINTER STORM WATCH* has been issued for Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front will push through Tuesday AM. Post frontal winds will be gusty and temperatures will fall to around the freezing mark. Chances for sleet and snow move in during the evening. Heavy snow bands will be possible overnight. Snow totals range from 3″-8″. Higher totals will be in the north and lower totals will be in the south. Travel Wednesday AM will become dangerous at times.

Chances for snow will taper off Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will not make it out of the freezing range.

Milder and quiet weather move in on Friday and settle in through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WINTER STORM WATCH* *WINTER STORM WARNING* Partly to mostly cloudy. Decreasing Temperatures. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *WINTER STORM WATCH* *WINTER STORM WARNING* 80% PM Rain, sleet, snow. Cloudy. High Temperature: 23° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: *WINTER STORM WATCH* *WINTER STORM WARNING* 40% Snow. Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 31° Winds: NNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 6:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday