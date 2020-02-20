Wake-Up Weather: Cold and breezy AM with some drizzle… Chilly and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures are chilly and there is a noticable north breeze. Wind chills are in the middle 30’s. Most of the rain has moved out of our area, however light drizzle will be possible through the mid morning hours.

High temperatures today will continue to struggle as they only reach the middle 40’s. Skies will remain cloudy through the morning before some clearing this afternoon. The afternoon will feature more clouds than sun. There will be a noticable north northeast wind. Expect wind gusts up near 30 MPH.

Friday will be dry and chilly.

The weekend will see a warming trend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50’s to near 60°. Sunday will fearture a strong west wind. This feature will warm temperatures up to the upper 60’s as cool to mild air from the higher elevations of New Mexico travels west. When it travels west it will encounter lower elevations and higher pressure. As a result the kinetic energy of the air mass will increase as the air compresses. There is also a slight chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Mild and sunny weather will be seen on Monday.

Tuesday will feature seasonable temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 26° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny . High Temperature: 49° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNW 15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 6:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday