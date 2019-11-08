Wake-Up Weather: Cold and cloudy start to a cool day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Grab that heavy coat! Temperatures will start off in the 30’s with a thick layer of clouds. Isolated rain showers will be possible through the morning hours. Clouds will decrease throughout the day. It will be mostly to partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures warm into the low 50’s.

Over the weekend, the sun will come out and the forecast looks to be dry. Temperatures will warm to near 70 for both days.

Another cold front looks to come through the area Sunday evening. This will cause temperatures to cool into the 30’s for Monday afternoon and give us a chance for rain showers.

Below average temperatures will continue through Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly clear. High Temperature: 52° Winds: Light and variable

Tonight: Mostly clear. 20% Showers. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. Windy. High Temperature: 45° (High reaches at midnight) 30s in the afternoon. Winds: N 15-25 G40 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: WSW 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 5:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday