Wake-Up Weather: Cold and cloudy this morning with wintry mixing possible later today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:59 AM it was cold and a little breezy. Most areas were in the upper 20s with cloudy skies. A breezy NE wind was making it feel around 10° colder.

Expect a cold and cloudy Wednesday. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark for most areas today. There will be a chance of precipitation as well. This chance includes the possibility of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The type will be dependent on our temperatures. The best chance of wintry weather is for areas along and north of I-20 this afternoon and evening. Temperatures north of I-20 should stay below or right near freezing through the whole day. The I-20 corridor will see temperatures rise above freezing briefly during the afternoon. However, by the late afternoon and evening we should be right back down to near freezing. The Southern Big Country and Heartland should stay above the freezing mark. Snow/ice accumulations look light if any at all, however a few slick spots will be possible.

The forecast will dry out tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 20s. There will be a calm wind with a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday will see temperatures recovering to the middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in Thursday evening. A rain shower or two will be possible with this front in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland during the overnight. Most areas will stay dry.

Friday will be dry and cool. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 50’s with sunny skies.

Mild temperatures will return this weekend. Most areas will be in the middle 60s. A gusty southwest wind and dry air in place will give us fire weather concerns.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 30% Wintry mix. High Temperature: 38° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 28° Winds: CALM

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: W > N 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 6:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday