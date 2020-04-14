Wake-Up Weather: Cold and mostly cloudy start to a chilly afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

We are looking at another cold morning out there. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30’s. A few areas may see freezing temperatures. A freeze warning is in effect for King and Knox CO. until 9:00 AM this morning. Radar is picking up on some light snow showers in those areas. Accumulations if any will be light. Most of us will stay quiet and dry. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy.

Temperatures today will only reach the lower to middle 50’s under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a slow warm-up during the Wednesday through Thursday time-frame. Wednesday will be in the low 60’s while Thursday will warm into middle to upper 70’s. Thursday will be windy as well.

A cold front Friday morning will drop us back into the 60’s. The cold front looks to be mostly dry. There will be a slight chance for rain and storms.

The weekend will see warmer temperatures along with a better chance for rain and thunderstorms activity.

We will then dry out and warm up to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 34° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 64° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 8:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday