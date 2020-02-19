Wake-Up Weather: Cold and quiet start to a chilly, cloudy, and rainy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures are cold this morning. Most of us are in the low to middle 30’s. The Southern Big Country and Heartland is the outlier. They are in the middle 40’s. Winds are light and the skies are mostly cloudy. Light showers will be seen this morning in southern areas.

Wednesday through Thursday will be chilly, cloudy, and rainy. The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday through Wednesday night.

Friday will be dry and chilly.

The weekend will see a warming trend. There is also a slight chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 80% Rain. High Temperature: 36° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 41° Winds: NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy . High Temperature: 48° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy . 20% PM Rain. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 20-25 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 6:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday